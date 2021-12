St. Petersburg police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a bank Monday afternoon in the Tyrone area.

Police have charged Charles Douglas Reschar, 31, with robbing the Regions Bank near 66th Street North and 34th Avenue North.

According to police, Reschar walked into the bank branch at 3:50 p.m. Monday and passed a note to the teller demanding cash.

The robber implied he had, but did not show, a weapon, and fled on foot.

Police have charged Reschar with robbery.