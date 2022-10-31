Police Recover Stolen SUV, Pursue Fleeing Teens Near High School

A police car parked outside Boca Ciega High School
Boca Ciega High School has two police officers on site as well extra security before and after school. Monroe Roark

Gulfport police recently recovered a stolen SUV near Boca Ciega High School after three teenagers “fled from the vehicle” on foot into a nearby neighborhood after police deployed special sticks that flattened one of the vehicle’s tires during a short pursuit.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, an officer saw a Chevy Tahoe stolen driving near the school at 58th Street and 17th Avenue South on Oct. 4 near dismissal time.

There were extra GPD and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office patrols at the high school during afternoon dismissals.

“The vehicle fled from officers and a PCSO K-9 deputy who was in the area was able to deploy stop sticks and flatten one of the tires,” police wrote in a release. The release also said that witnesses reported two teen boys and two teen girls fled from the vehicle into a nearby neighborhood.

Cops deployed aerial and K-9 units but did not locate the teens. GPD said the Tahoe was stolen from St. Petersburg; they have turned evidence over to the St. Pete police.

