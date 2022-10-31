Gulfport police recently recovered a stolen SUV near Boca Ciega High School after three teenagers “fled from the vehicle” on foot into a nearby neighborhood after police deployed special sticks that flattened one of the vehicle’s tires during a short pursuit.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, an officer saw a Chevy Tahoe stolen driving near the school at 58th Street and 17th Avenue South on Oct. 4 near dismissal time.

There were extra GPD and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office patrols at the high school during afternoon dismissals.

“The vehicle fled from officers and a PCSO K-9 deputy who was in the area was able to deploy stop sticks and flatten one of the tires,” police wrote in a release. The release also said that witnesses reported two teen boys and two teen girls fled from the vehicle into a nearby neighborhood.

Cops deployed aerial and K-9 units but did not locate the teens. GPD said the Tahoe was stolen from St. Petersburg; they have turned evidence over to the St. Pete police.