Police believe 18-year-old David Elam, who lives in St. Petersburg, stole a running car in Gulfport.

The car had two young girls asleep in the backseat.

According to Gulfport police, a woman was visiting a relative near 54th Street South and 17th Avenue South on Aug. 27. She left the car running with her two daughters, ages 10 and 14, asleep in the back seat.

A male suspect – identified by Gulfport police as David Elam – got into the idling vehicle drove off.

“The girls screamed when they realized that it was not anyone they knew driving the vehicle,” the Gulfport Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect stopped at 49th Street and 15th Avenue South and told them to get out of the car, according to GPD.

“One of the girls is legally blind and was having trouble getting out, so the suspect grabbed her and pulled her out and then fled in the vehicle driving east on 15th Avenue South,” GPD said.

GPD Sergeant Thomas Woodman said police are working on a potential arrest for auto theft and kidnapping.

“We know who the suspect is and have attempted to locate him several times but the family is not being cooperative with law enforcement. No arrests have been made yet but we are working on it,” Woodman told The Gabber.

Woodman is also distributing a photo Elam, noting his hair maybe longer than the circulating picture.