St. Petersburg police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a downtown bank on Sept. 15.

The suspected bank robber wore a fedora hat and a “light blue colored shirt with distinctive logo” when he alleged robbed the Hancock Whitney Bank at 100 2nd Ave. N. in St. Pete.

The alleged armed robbery occurred just before 2 p.m., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The alleged suspect is a Black male in his mid-40s, 5’10”, and weighs approximately 160 pounds, according to SPPD.