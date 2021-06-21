Police Seek Help After Fatal Crash

On Sunday, June 20, around 2:30 p.m., a 2013 Infinity with five teenagers inside crashed into a 2012 Toyota driven by St. Petersburg resident Mary E. Rohan, 84, at 30th Avenue South and 34th Street.

According to police, the teenagers ran to a nearby shopping center parking lot after the crash; Rohan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that while everyone in the Infinity was identified, they are asking anyone who saw the crash or its aftermath to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780. You can send an anonymous message to detectives by texting the letters SPPD + tip to TIP411.

The investigation is ongoing.

