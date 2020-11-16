Police Seek Help in Car Fire Investigation

Gulfport and St. Petersburg police departments are asking for assistance in the investigation of the car fire on the Pinellas Trail on September 21.

Just after 6 a.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to reports of a car fire on the Pinellas Trail behind the Twin Brooks Golf Course, near 22nd Avenue South and 41st Street. The car was later determined to be a black 2014 Nissan Sentra. After first responders put out the fire, they discovered the body of Jesus Tavarez-Soto, 55, in the car’s trunk.

Due to the location of the car, both the Gulfport and St. Petersburg police departments are investigating the incident. No further information is available at this time, however Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $3000 for anyone with information on this case.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or online at CrimeStoppersofPinellas.org.