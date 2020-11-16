Police Seek Help in Car Fire Investigation

by

A white sedan with burn marks on it.
Photo courtesy of the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Gulfport and St. Petersburg police departments are asking for assistance in the investigation of the car fire on the Pinellas Trail on September 21. 

A headshot of a man in glasses
Jesus Tavarez-Soto. Photo courtesy of the Gulfport Police Department.

Just after 6 a.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to reports of a car fire on the Pinellas Trail behind the Twin Brooks Golf Course, near 22nd Avenue South and 41st Street. The car was later determined to be a black 2014 Nissan Sentra. After first responders put out the fire, they discovered the body of Jesus Tavarez-Soto, 55, in the car’s trunk. 

Due to the location of the car, both the Gulfport and St. Petersburg police departments are investigating the incident. No further information is available at this time, however Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $3000 for anyone with information on this case. 

Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or online at CrimeStoppersofPinellas.org. 

by Laura Mulrooney

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!