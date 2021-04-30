Police Seek Help in Hit-and-Run Case

St. Petersburg Police are asking for the public’s help solve a year-old hit-and-run investigation.

Sunday will mark one year since a hit-and-run crash took the life of Philip Anderson, 56, and and left his girlfriend, Tricia Best, injured. St. Pete Police investigators are asking anyone, particularly two people who were in a nearby dark-colored SUV/van, which appears to be a Nissan SUV, to come forward with information.

On May 2, 2020 Anderson and Best were riding a motorcycle northbound on 34th Street North around at 8:20 p.m. As they traveled, a silver sedan traveling in the same direction swiped their motorcycle, causing Anderson to lose control and crash in the 1500 block of 34th Street North, according to police.

The impact threw them off the motorcycle and onto the pavement. Both were taken to Bayfront Health, where Anderson later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators tracked down the silver sedan that swiped the couple’s motorcycle, but need your help identifying the person or people who were inside the car at the time as police have said “they may have vitally important information in the investigation.”

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to reach out to the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or you can send an anonymous message by texting the letters “SPPD” and your tip to TIP411. Mention Report# 2020-016224.

