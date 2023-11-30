(VIDEO) Police: St. Pete Antique Store Burglary

St. Petersburg Police Department asks for the public’s help in finding a man who stole $18,000 worth of items. Earlier this month, he stole vintage fountain pens and sterling silver place settings from an antique mall.

SPPD released a surveillance video of the suspected man. It shows an man entering Andrea and Friends Antique Mall on Dr M.L.K. Jr Street North.

He allegedly crawled on the floor and removed items from a display case. He waited until after the antique mall closed to burglarize the local business, according to St. Petersburg Police Department.

St. Pete Antique Store Burglary

“The man is described as being white, approximately 55-65 years old, about 6-feet tall, heavy build, bow-legged, and walks with a distinctive waddle,” St. Petersburg Police Department wrote in a press release. “He was last seen wearing black-rimmed glasses, a black baseball cap with USF Bulls logo, tan cargo shorts, a white and gray plaid short-sleeve shirt, gray New Balance sneakers, and white socks.”

Anyone with tips about the thief can call St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780, or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

