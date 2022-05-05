Police SUV Runs Over Woman on St. Pete Beach

A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy ran over a woman laying on St. Pete Beach Wednesday afternoon (May 4).

PCSO said the incident occurred at approximately 1:08 p.m. near 4450 Gulf Boulevard. Deputy Todd O’Brien, 58, was driving his PCSO Chevrolet Tahoe on the beach when he ran over Robin Diffenderfer, 23.

Police said Diffenderfer suffered non-life threatening injuries was transported to the hospital.

According to PCSO, the deputy was on beach patrol and was parked and speaking to pedestrians when he was “dispatched to a 911 hang-up call at another location.”

When Brien turned the SUV he struck the young woman while she was laying on her back in the sand. The front driver side of the police vehicle “drove over Diffenderfer’s right side and mid to upper back area,” according to a PCSO statement.

PCSO is investigating the beach mishap. The PCSO hired O’Brien in 2013.

PCSO provides police services for the City of St. Beach as well as South Pasadena, Madeira Beach, and other cities in Pinellas.