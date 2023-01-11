Gulfport police continue to battle car thieves and vandals with a number of thefts and break-ins reported in late December and early January.

Some of the criminal activity continues to be inspired by social media’s “Kia Challenge”.

Videos on YouTube, TikTok and other social media platforms show how to potentially steal cars made by Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai. That sparked waves of car thieves and joyriders trying to hotwire the South Korean-made cars using phone chargers.

“Most cars being broken into and stolen or attempted to be stolen are usually Kia and Hyundai,” said Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman.

On New Year’s Eve, a woman said she left her house on the 2700 block of Upton Street South to visit a friend. When she returned, the woman found her house had been entered and her car was missing from the garage.

The vehicle was later found in St Petersburg, according to police.

Another car was also stolen the same day from the 2800 block of 50th Street South.

The car’s owner “was able to locate it a day later by tracking her Apple Air Pods to a street in St. Petersburg. The suspect had broken a window on the car to gain entry and then hot wired it,” GPD told The Gabber.

Police have made no arrests in either case, Woodman said.

On New Year’s Day, a Hyundai Sonata had its rear driver side window broken on the 3000 block of Beach Boulevard South.

“The suspect ransacked the glovebox and interior of the car but nothing was stolen,” according to Gulfport Police.

A block away, near 30th Avenue and Beach Boulevard South, a man reported his Jeep was keyed. Police said the man believed a neighbor seen standing near the vehicle might be responsible.

Another car owner also reported Jan. 1 that his car was hit by a falling bullet or bullets on New Year’s, cracking the windshield and damaging the roof.

Again, police have made no arrests, Woodman said.

Gulfport police did recover a stolen Toyota Tacoma truck left behind a home near 9th Avenue and 63rd Street South on Jan. 2.

GPD said the home is “known to harbor criminals” and forwarded information about the suspect to St. Petersburg Police, because the vehicle appears to have been stolen there.

On Jan. 3, a Kia was broken into overnight in the 5600 block of 15th Avenue and 56th Street South. The owner reported nothing was taken and police say they have made no arrests.

Police urge residents to keep vehicles locked and not leave keys are valuables inside cars.

In St. Petersburg, approximately 20% of both cars stolen and recovered are made by Kia or Hyundai, according to Yolanda Fernandez, spokesperson for the St. Petersburg Police Department.

“There is still a steady problem with the Kia’s and Hyundai’s being targeted,” she told The Gabber.