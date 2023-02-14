Policy Change for Gulfport Boards; Applicants Get a Do-Over

A policy change is coming for future meetings of Gulfport’s Board of Adjustment and Planning & Zoning Board.

Vice Mayor Christine Brown reported to council that a recent Board of Adjustment meeting saw an applicant’s request receive a tie vote because at least one board member was absent or did not vote for some other reason. A tie vote means “no,” as far as the applicant is concerned.

“I didn’t know the tie doesn’t go to the runner,” Brown commented, using a long-time baseball analogy.

When asked for further details, Gulfport Community Development Director Fred Metcalf informed The Gabber that two such votes took place at the Jan. 11 Board of Adjustment meeting. One was a variance request for 2520 50th Street South to reduce the side yard setback and allow for the proposed construction of a 12-by-12-foot accessory structure. The other was a variance request for 2846 Skimmer Point Drive South to reduce the setback on one side for the installation of a proposed new dock.

Brown asked at the council meeting if a change could be made so that, if there is a similar situation in the future, the applicant could have the option of waiting until the next meeting to have his or her case heard. She also wanted to allow the applicant affected by this recent incident to be able to reapply without starting the entire process from the beginning, which can be a tedious and costly proposition.

City Attorney Andrew Salzman said it would be no problem to adopt that policy, and he received council consensus to proceed.

“The board can announce at the beginning of any meeting in which all of them are not there that an applicant has the option to wait until the next meeting,” said Salzman.

City Manager Jim O’Reilly said he would make sure the members of those boards were informed about the new policy.





