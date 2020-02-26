Polish American Society Dances for Paczki

Is it time for the Chicken Dance?” called a voice from the dance floor at the St. Petersburg Polish American Society’s Paczki Day celebration on February 23. It turns out it was, in fact, time for the Chicken Dance, even at the Polish Donut Dance. As the house Polka band Florida Generations hit the first few accordion notes, seats throughout the hall emptied as celebrants rushed to the dance floor of the Club at 1343 Beach Dr. SE. Paczki Day, like Fat Tuesday, is traditionally celebrated the day before Ash Wednesday and featured the sweet Polish doughnut as a means to rid the house of all the lard, sugar, eggs and fruit before Lent begins and such ingredients are forbidden.