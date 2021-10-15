Pop Goes the Waffle Wins National Award

A photo of a woman smiling at the camera with her arms crossed.
Sara Fludd, owner of Pop Goes the Waffle, beat out thousands of applicants around the nation for a spot in the Stacy’s Rise Project and received a $10,000 grant from Hello Alice and PepsiCo. Photo courtesy of Sara Fludd.

Originally based in a food truck, Sara Fludd’s Pop Goes the Waffle, was one of a handful of businesses chosen from 9,000 applicants to receive a $10,000 grant and a four-month mentorship ​​from Hello Alice and PepsiCo as part of female-founded Stacy’s Rise Project. 

The program is named after Stacy’s Pita Chips founder Stacy Madison, and gives an executive style package and multi-thousand dollar funds to other female businesses annually. 

Waffle-baker Fludd applied thinking she had a slim shot of being chosen, but with her Gulfport storefront opening on Tangerine Avenue this February or March, she opted for the potential support. 

It was August when she received a phone call informing her that Pop Goes the Waffle had been shortlisted as a potential recipient. 

“I sat on the floor after I got the phone call thinking, ‘No way I’m going to win, but it’s an honor to be a finalist,’” Fludd said. “I went in thinking that, and left the call as a winner.” 

Since 2017, South Carolina-native Fludd has sold her grab-and-go breakfast (and lunch) desserts from her teal food truck around Tampa Bay. 

The grant and storefront opening is the beginning of a major rise in business, she says. 

For Dessert 

A photo of a blue food truck near the water and palm trees at sunset.
Food truck sweet spot Pop Goes the Waffle is coming to Gulfport as a brick-and-mortar at 5004 Tangerine Ave. S. Photo courtesy of Pop Goes the Waffle.

“Really, the money has been great, but I’m also receiving a ton of helpful information,” Fludd said. “We have temporary access to resources from a huge brand.”

In addition to the $10,000, business owners meet weekly to connect and troubleshoot as well as receive one-one-one mentorship from PepsiCo executives. 

It’s all very personalized, and in Fludd’s case, she is using the opportunity to build her website, receive product photography and perfect e-commerce and packaging. 

Stay up to date with Pop Goes the Waffle and the Gulfport-based brick-and-mortar at popgoesthewaffle.com.

 

 

