Portillo’s Opens in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg has its first Portillo’s, a nationwide Chicago-based burger and sandwich restaurant. 

The ‘50s themed hotdog chain (known for its popular chocolate cake) opened earlier this month at 2302 Tyrone Blvd. S. 

“Franks to the bun-believable requests from our fans in Sunshine City, we’re bringing our third restaurant to the Tampa Bay area to serve up more of our unrivaled Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and world-famous chocolate cake!” reads the Portillo’s website.

This will be the third Tampa Bay area based store, with the other two locations in Tampa and Brandon.

