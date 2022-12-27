Portion of I-275 to Be Named for Slain Deputy

Local legislation is underway to honor a Pinellas County law enforcement officer killed a few months ago in the line of duty.

State Rep. Linda Chaney confirmed to Gulfport City Council at its Dec. 20 meeting that she filed a bill designating a portion of I-275 to be named in memory of Michael Hartwick, who was killed Sept. 22 on that stretch of road.

According to the website for the Florida House of Representatives, House Bill 63 and Senate Bill 96 both would designate the area as “Deputy Sheriff Michael Hartwick Memorial Highway” and direct state officials to erect suitable markers along the route.

The text of the bill specifies that the portion of I-275 between mile markers 30 and 31 receive this designation. That is roughly the distance between the Ulmerton Road exit and the Roosevelt Blvd. exit.

This action would become effective July 1, 2023.

According to various media reports, Hartwick was struck by a front-end loader truck at I-275 and Ulmerton near the Howard Frankland Bridge late at night. He was working an overnight assignment directing traffic for construction work and was outside his cruiser when the front-end loader carrying concrete barriers hit him. He died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene but was arrested later. Another worker who helped him flee was also charged.

Hartwick was a 19-year veteran of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Chaney is a resident of St. Pete Beach and a Republican who represents House District 61. That district includes Gulfport, the beach cities, and the western portion of St. Petersburg.





