Pose for a Cause 

by

A line of women outside dressed in pinup costumes.
Nine contestants graced the stage at the North End Taphouse, 2908 Beach Blvd S., for the first Pinups in Paradise event. Photo courtesy of Breaux Photeaux.

Pinups in Paradise sashayed into existence in 2012 in the Virgin Islands under musician Mimi De Seda’s creative hand. 

When De Seda’s recently moved to Gulfport, the pinup contest and calendar spread moved with her, and she recently hosted a charity showcase in the Village Courtyard on Saturday, May 1. According to De Seda, all proceeds from the event benefit the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation. 

“It was a body positive excuse to dress to the nines,” De Seda said. “It was our first event, but it definitely won’t be the last.”  

For the debut in Gulfport, local entertainer and burlesque producer Sheba Queen of the Night teamed up with De Seda to give the community a taste of mid-century pinup style. 

“Pinup is my life,” Sheba said. “I’m a published pinup model that is just inspired by the look and feel of that time.” 

You can purchase a 2022 calendar of Tampa Bay pinups. Email pinupsinparadiseofficial@gmail.com for details. 

Three women pose on a stage in pinup costumes.
Proceeds from the Saturday event went to the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation; you can support the foundation with a 2022 calendar purchase. Photo courtesy of Breaux Photeaux.
People in costume sitting at a table with a sign that reads "Judge Seating"
Judges declared Mayzie Mac the first place winner, and crowned her the first Miss Pinups in Paradise 2021. Pictured, Jaeda Fuentes, Franki Marstone, Alistair Graves. Photo courtesy of Breaux Photeaux.
Two woman pose in pinup costumes and sunglasses.
Mimi De Seda and local pinup model Sheba Queen of the Night joined forces to put on the retro fundraiser. “This is going to make people fall in love with the art form,” Sheba said. Photo courtesy of Breaux Photeaux.

 

by Abby Baker

