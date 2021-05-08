Pose for a Cause 

Pinups in Paradise sashayed into existence in 2012 in the Virgin Islands under musician Mimi De Seda’s creative hand.

When De Seda’s recently moved to Gulfport, the pinup contest and calendar spread moved with her, and she recently hosted a charity showcase in the Village Courtyard on Saturday, May 1. According to De Seda, all proceeds from the event benefit the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation.

“It was a body positive excuse to dress to the nines,” De Seda said. “It was our first event, but it definitely won’t be the last.”

For the debut in Gulfport, local entertainer and burlesque producer Sheba Queen of the Night teamed up with De Seda to give the community a taste of mid-century pinup style.

“Pinup is my life,” Sheba said. “I’m a published pinup model that is just inspired by the look and feel of that time.”

You can purchase a 2022 calendar of Tampa Bay pinups. Email pinupsinparadiseofficial@gmail.com for details.

