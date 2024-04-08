Possible Changes to Gulfport City Council Rules and Policies

At the April 2 Gulfport City Council meeting, the council went through multiple discussion items. The last discussion item of the night was changes to the rules and policies for City Council and comment at council meetings.

City Council Rules and Policies

Mayor Sam Henderson opened the floor for public comment on the issue. Lauren Stern (disclaimer: Stern works for The Gabber Newspaper, although not in the editorial department) began the comments by asking to move public comments to after a resolution or ordinance is discussed. This would only affect the audience comments that are about a specific agenda item, and not the public comment section of the meeting. Karen Love and Walter Barker agreed, saying it would allow the community to comment on what council said.

Mary Hanrahan brought up how items are put on the agenda. While a council member can raise an idea, there needs to be a majority of the council who agrees to discuss the idea before it’s on the agenda. She said this doesn’t work, and a council member should be able to discuss things without a majority.

Thanos’ Thoughts

After the audience had their chance to speak, April Thanos (Ward I) brought up some ideas for change that she has. First, she spoke about what Stern had brought up, and how it would make public comments better. The council approved this, with Ian O’Hara (Ward IV) voting against it.

The second idea she brought up about rules and polices was for a representative to keep the council accountable and make sure they’re following the rules of decorum. While the council didn’t designate someone, they said the city clerk, city attorney, and city manager should all be able to speak up. Third, she spoke about taking items off of the consent agenda for council to vote on separately. Although the council can vote to remove something, a single council member can’t have something removed. Thanos said an individual should be able to do so. However, the rest of council disagreed, and the item didn’t pass.

Finally, Thanos brought up how the rules state that politics can’t interfere with council meetings. With this, she states that the letter that Mayor Henderson read at the last city council meeting was appropriate for The Gabber Newspaper but not for a council meeting. He said he disagreed, and the meeting continued.

Read Mayor Sam Henderson’s full post-election response from April 2 Gulfport City Council meeting.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. And we still do that. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.