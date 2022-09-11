Potential Gunman Fled Police at Gulfport McDonald’s

Gulfport police are still looking for a man who may have had a gun inside the McDonald’s restaurant on Gulfport Boulevard near 51st Avenue South. He fled from police first on a stolen bicycle and then on foot after a 911 call on Sept. 5 reported a suspicious man potentially with a gun inside the fast food restaurant.

“The caller reported seeing a black handgun in the person’s pocket,” according a GPD statement on the incident.

That was the start of the interaction.

“When officers arrived, the person fled from officers by stealing a bicycle and riding it away. Officers pursued, and the suspect dropped the bicycle and fled on foot through heavy traffic,” according to GPD. “The suspect eventually lost the officers in an alleyway in the 4700 block of 22nd Avenue.”

Police said the stolen bicycle was returned to its owner and the case remains under investigation. GPD have made no arrests.