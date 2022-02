Bones found near the Howard Frankland Bridge in St. Petersburg could be human, according to St. Petersburg Police.

According to police, at 10 p.m. Friday (Jan. 28), “a citizen located what appeared to be human bones under heavy vegetation.” The person found the bones near the Howard Frankland Bridge on I-275.

Detectives and forensics experts continue to investigate the discovery and hope to identify the bones and potentially the identity of the person.