Pinellas County is getting ready for another big winter storm. Cities along the coast are urging their residents to remain sheltered during the storm projected to begin the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 9, and last into Wednesday, Jan. 10. Residents of these Pinellas cities should keep a close eye on weather.gov to look into what they can do to stay safe.

January 9 Storm Preparations

Gulfport

A Jan. 8 release from the City of Gulfport says that residents can expect, “heavy rain, strong to severe storms, and coastal flooding.” The storm will also bring heavy winds.

The Tuesday Fresh Market, Ballroom and Tango Dances at the Casino, and nighttime activities at the recreation center are all cancelled.

Until 6 p.m. on Jan. 8, the City will provide residents with sandbags to prepare themselves. Get sandbags at the 49th St. Neighborhood Center (1617 49th St. S.). Residents may need to show proof of residency. The City has a 10-bag limit.

St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg expects many of the same problems as Gulfport. The City asks residents to be prepared for the closure of affected areas, depending on the flooding. To stay updated, residents can sign up for Alert St. Pete at stpete.org/alertstpete. Boats at docks and marinas should be secured to prevent them breaking free during the storm.

Sandbags will be provided to residents until 6 p.m. on Jan. 8 at the Stormwater Pavement Traffic Operations building, 1744 9th Ave. N. Sandbags will also be available at the Mangrove Bay Golf Course, 875 62nd Ave. NE, and the Lake Maggiore Shelter Area, 3601 Dr. MLK St. S.

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures.

St. Pete Beach

The City of St. Pete Beach expects experience flooding and dangerous marine conditions, but has not released an official statement.

Madeira Beach

Madeira Beach is preparing for the storm in a similar way to the other affected communities. City Hall has sand bags and a filling station at the Public Works Yard. This is a self-serve station for filling sand bags.

The City requests that residents remove loose items in their yards, including trash and recycling bins. Along with this, the City states that, “Sandbags are only recommended for residents who may experience minor flooding from rainfall. Sandbags will not protect against storm surge from the bay for tidal waters.”

For more information on the storms, sign up for your city’s alert system, or go to their website to see specific measures to stay safe.