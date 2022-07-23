The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local preschool teacher on a child abuse charge Monday, July 18.

Rebecca Lynn Bird, 62, is accused of abusing a two-year-old student at the Aldersgate Christian Learning Center on Belcher Road in Largo.

“According to deputies, the victim’s mother was informed by the school that her child had been the victim of battery. During the investigation, deputies discovered that Bird forcefully grabbed the victim several times and, in another incident, caused the victim to fall to the ground, according to a PCSO statement on the arrest.

Police said surveillance video at the day care also showed the alleged incidents.

Bird started working at the preschool on July 12. She was fired on July 18, according to PCSO.

The county law enforcement agency does not believe there are additional alleged victims.