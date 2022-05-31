Pride Events in Gulfport, St. Petersburg This June

St. Pete Pride is more than a parade, but a monthlong itinerary of parties, art receptions, gay-icon hosted events, and more. Deciding how to celebrate can feel daunting, but The Gabber has you covered with a list of Pride events in St. Pete (and Gulfport!) this June.

Saturday, June 4

Gulfport Pride The second annual Gulfport Florida Pride, not to be confused with Gulfport’s Peace, Love and Pride Festival that took place earlier this year, comes to Gulfport’s downtown for a daylong festival full of rainbow celebrations and LGBTQ+-friendly vendors. The Gulfport Public Library will debut its ArtOut exhibit, comprised entirely of work from LGBTQ+ artists and allies. Plus, the Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band will make an appearance, and Gulfport’s downtown and waterfront businesses will come alive with rainbow flags. This is a fundraiser for the LGBTQ Resource Center. Beach Boulevard South. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. gulfportprideflorida.com

Saturday, June 11

Queer-E-Okee You’ve done local karaoke, but have you sang along with TV celebrity Carson Kressley? The Queer Eye and RuPaul’s Drag Race Star heads to St. Pete to host Queer-E-Okee. Local LGBTQ+ musicians will sing beloved songs (Think, “I’m Coming out”) and encourage crowd singalongs. The Palladium, 253 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $45-75. mypalladium.org/events/st-pete-pride-queer-e-okee

Friday, June 17

Stonewall Reception Remember those who fought for equality at Stonewall in New York City with a reception in downtown St. Pete. An original Stonewall attendee will speak on their experience alongside modern day activists, and the James museum will have snacks and sips. The James Museum, 150 Central Ave., St Petersburg. 6 p.m. $75. stpetepride.org/events/stonewall-reception

Sunday, June 19

Shades of Pride Celebrate Juneteenth with Ts Madison, LGBTQ+ personality and trans activist, at Shades of Pride. The night will center on the art, culture, and struggles of the Black and Brown gay community as well as offer lighthearted fun, food, and vendors. Studio 620, 620 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Time TBD. stpetepride.org/events/shades-of-pride

Saturday, June 25

St. Pete Pride Parade! Be one of tens of thousands of Pride attendees on St. Pete’s waterfront for the official St. Pete Pride Parade. The downtown parade will see floats full of community groups, LGBTQ+ organizations, and rainbow-clad performers. Stick around South Straub park for a 21+ DJ space with food, drinks, and parade viewing areas. Then, from 7-10 p.m., the park will transform into a women- and non-binary-friendly dance space. The parade starts at 4 p.m., with fireworks at nightfall. Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. N.E. St. Petersburg. 2-10 p.m stpetepride.org/events/2022-st-pete-pride-parade

Sunday, June 26

St. Pete Pride Carnival If the all-day Pride festival wasn’t enough (or if you’re craving a candy apple), head back to downtown St. Pete the day after for a Central Avenue street carnival full of food trucks, games, entertainment, and vendors. This event may be free, but the host, CAN Community Health, asks attendees to wear their most colorful day wear as payment. Central Avenue, St. Petersburg. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. stpetepride.org

Tuesday, June 28

Transtastic Let’s remember the trans and non-binary people in the world. This is a night of performance art, poetry readings, and art from the creators in those local communities. It’s also a chance to enjoy one of St. Pete’s largest museums draped in rainbow. Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 6-9 p.m. $10. stpetepride.org/events/transtastic