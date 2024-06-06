The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Pride in Paradise: Gulfport Pride Festival 2024

by Cameron Healy

two men sitting next to their black great dane pup at Gulfport Pride Festival 2024.
Tim Yuber and Cody brought their furry companion Argo to celebrate Pride with them to Gulfport Pride Festival 2024.
Photo by Cameron Healy

Pride is a year-round celebration in Gulfport, but there is always extra love spread during the month of June. The City of Gulfport held the fourth annual Gulfport Pride Festival June 1.

The City’s official Pride flag-raising ceremony kickstarted the day. Food trucks, businesses, and other groups lined on Beach Boulevard. Store fronts hung up Pride banners and flags. 

Gulfport Pride Festival 2024

People who identify as and support the LGBTQ+ community and allies dressed in their best Pride attire.

three people wearing Pride-themed clothes and holding Pride flags as an umbrella and fans.
From left to right, Rachel, Allison, and Andrea stayed cool with their mini fans, accordion fans, and a rainbow umbrella.
Photo by Cameron Healy

People couldn’t walk down the street without seeing the Florida sunshine bounce off shimmery beads accessorizing outfits with vibrant colors of the rainbow. Pride flags worn as capes and T-shirts emblazoned with the word “gay” were the go-to fits for many attendees.

The angelic harmonies of Beyoncé and upbeat pop vocals of Lady Gaga played from speakers on both ends of downtown Gulfport. Shared hugs and laughter among friends occurred around every corner. 

Looking for more Pride events in Gulfport, St. Petersburg, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.

Pride in Paradise

Many vendor and organization booths handed out free Pride merch for anyone walking by. 

four people standing under a pink tent at gulfport pride festival 2024.
The iconic thrift store Out of the Closet joined the festival with a booth. The booth had free T-shirts that read “Proudly out of the closet.”
Photo by Cameron Healy

Later on, a parade began as the Gecko Marching Band performed while walking in unison. Tampa Bay musicians and DJs found their place on the stages by the library and the casino throughout the day.

In Gulfport, people recognize love is love regardless of the month, and Gulfportians and friends thoroughly celebrated Pride.

More Photos from Gulfport Pride Festival 2024

by Cameron Healy

