Pride in Paradise: Gulfport Pride Festival 2024

Pride is a year-round celebration in Gulfport, but there is always extra love spread during the month of June. The City of Gulfport held the fourth annual Gulfport Pride Festival June 1.
The City’s official Pride flag-raising ceremony kickstarted the day. Food trucks, businesses, and other groups lined on Beach Boulevard. Store fronts hung up Pride banners and flags.
Gulfport Pride Festival 2024
People who identify as and support the LGBTQ+ community and allies dressed in their best Pride attire.
People couldn’t walk down the street without seeing the Florida sunshine bounce off shimmery beads accessorizing outfits with vibrant colors of the rainbow. Pride flags worn as capes and T-shirts emblazoned with the word “gay” were the go-to fits for many attendees.
The angelic harmonies of Beyoncé and upbeat pop vocals of Lady Gaga played from speakers on both ends of downtown Gulfport. Shared hugs and laughter among friends occurred around every corner.
Looking for more Pride events in Gulfport, St. Petersburg, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.
Pride in Paradise
Many vendor and organization booths handed out free Pride merch for anyone walking by.
Later on, a parade began as the Gecko Marching Band performed while walking in unison. Tampa Bay musicians and DJs found their place on the stages by the library and the casino throughout the day.
In Gulfport, people recognize love is love regardless of the month, and Gulfportians and friends thoroughly celebrated Pride.
More Photos from Gulfport Pride Festival 2024
