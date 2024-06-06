Pride in Paradise: Gulfport Pride Festival 2024

Pride is a year-round celebration in Gulfport, but there is always extra love spread during the month of June. The City of Gulfport held the fourth annual Gulfport Pride Festival June 1.

The City’s official Pride flag-raising ceremony kickstarted the day. Food trucks, businesses, and other groups lined on Beach Boulevard. Store fronts hung up Pride banners and flags.

Gulfport Pride Festival 2024

People who identify as and support the LGBTQ+ community and allies dressed in their best Pride attire.

People couldn’t walk down the street without seeing the Florida sunshine bounce off shimmery beads accessorizing outfits with vibrant colors of the rainbow. Pride flags worn as capes and T-shirts emblazoned with the word “gay” were the go-to fits for many attendees.

The angelic harmonies of Beyoncé and upbeat pop vocals of Lady Gaga played from speakers on both ends of downtown Gulfport. Shared hugs and laughter among friends occurred around every corner.

Looking for more Pride events in Gulfport, St. Petersburg, and the beaches? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.

Pride in Paradise

Many vendor and organization booths handed out free Pride merch for anyone walking by.

Later on, a parade began as the Gecko Marching Band performed while walking in unison. Tampa Bay musicians and DJs found their place on the stages by the library and the casino throughout the day.

In Gulfport, people recognize love is love regardless of the month, and Gulfportians and friends thoroughly celebrated Pride.

More Photos from Gulfport Pride Festival 2024

Coco was happy to celebrate Pride in her rainbow tutu.

Photo by Cameron Healy The 2024 Gecko Queen Robert Daunch made his necessary appearance at Gulfport Pride Festival and the City’s Pride flag-raising ceremony.

Photo by Cameron Healy Jody Robinson, Gecko Queen ‘19 and ‘20 accompanied by her dog Coco showed their support at the Pride flag-raising ceremony.



Photo by Cameron Healy Kathy Houston with OUT Arts & Culture handed out free merch bags with banned books.



Photo by Cameron Healy Kathy Houston and Christie Oien with OUT Arts & Culture gave visitors free banned books.



Photo by Cameron Healy Debra Moore and Billie Shaw took a break from the fun on Gulfport’s iconic rainbow bench outside of The Penninsula Inn.

Photo by Cameron Healy From left to right, Dan Blaize, Jason Burgdorf, and Thad McIntyre wore matching rainbow shoes for the day.

Photo by Cameron Healy Naomi Rutenberg with Equality Florida helped attendees register to vote and to sign petitions to change the 6-week abortion ban in Florida.

Photo by Cameron Healy One of the festival’s DJ Jayson Chancey wore his “say gay” T-shirt as he stood next to his boyfriend David Rivera.

Photo by Cameron Healy Koral Blue and Ashley Latty looked absolutely fabulous as they walked around Gulfport Pride Festival.

Photo by Cameron Healy Nancy and Kristen Baraky with Nauti Beach Homes walked around the festival in their matching Pride outfits.

Photo by Cameron Healy St. Pete resident Norma E. Roth holding her book Lovable Lucy that she said Daytona Beach schools banned.

Photo by Cameron Healy There were no limits to the rainbow-themed items Jacob Alexander could wear and David Rivera’s Mariah Carey rainbow shirt looked fantastic.

Photo by Cameron Healy Cynthia Fralick wore her rainbow "proud veteran" tank top with the side of her hair bright pink.

Photo by Cameron Healy Many families joined in on the fun of Pride.

Photo by Cameron Healy

