Pride is Alive in Gulfport and St. Pete

Although other cities in Florida canceled their parades, Pride is alive and well in Gulfport and St. Petersburg for 2023 Pride celebrations.

Pride in Gulfport and St. Pete will have heightened security.

Gulfport Pride

The 3rd Annual Gulfport Pride parade takes place Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Gulfport Casino Ballroom.

“Everyone in Gulfport will be there, showing support,” said Event Promoter Suzie King.

In addition to the Pride parade, there will be two stages showcasing live bands, a multitude of vendors, and activities for all ages. Gulfport Pride benefits the LGBTQ+ Resource Center at the Gulfport Public Library.

“It is a celebration of diversity, equality, and inclusion for everybody,” said Gulfport Vice-Mayor Paul Ray.

St. Pete Pride

On June 24, the City of St. Petersburg hosts its 21st Annual Pride Parade, Florida’s largest Pride celebration.

Since 2002, thousands of St. Pete locals attended this celebration, coming out in their Pride colors

“I am happy to wear my ‘Pride Mom’ shirt to the parade every year,” said Denise Carpenter of St. Petersburg.

She owns the Pride wings, flip flops, and a Pride flag she hangs over her fence.

“Anything to support my daughter’s community,” she said.

Nathan Bruemmer, former president and executive director of St Petersburg’s Pride parade, said that this year’s parade is all about showing up because all the divisiveness means “standing up to the bullies.”

“We will all bring our hearts and love and joy to this year’s parade,” said Bruemmer. “These times really call for it”.

He adds there will be a more noticeable presence of police at the parades this year.

“It may be difficult for some,” said Bruemmer. “It is always someone’s first Pride… My first Pride helped me become a part of the team. I can’t help remembering that and hoping people will enjoy their first Pride.”

An increased police presence will be prominent in Gulfport as well.

“The safety of people in attendance is and always has been our highest priority,” said Ray.

The History of Pride

Pride parades began all over the country in June 1970.

On June 27, 2015, former President Barack Obama illuminated rainbow colors on the White House in celebration of the Supreme Court’s affirmation of same-sex marriage. This would be a time of optimism, acceptance, and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community.

Fast forward to today. After the Trump administration, the divisive rhetoric, and H.B. 1557, aka “Don’t Say Gay” and “Stop Woke Act,” the LGBTQ+ community took some huge hits. Proud Boys plan to disrupt Pride celebrations across the country, and the controversies with corporations such as Target and Budweiser continue to disturb.

This year, shopping for Pride gear at Target became more difficult after Target employees received threats for displaying popular wearables. Some Target stores removed them altogether, while others moved them to the back of the store. However, there are plenty of retailers selling Pride wearables, including The Walt Disney Company, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ favorite target.

Pride month celebrates diversity, equality, and inclusion. Recently, laws enacted in Florida ban children from seeing drag shows, reading specific books from school libraries, limiting children’s choices of gender pronouns, and taking away trans folks’ healthcare.

These laws prohibit teachers from speaking to children about their anxieties or gender preferences. Add in the new law allowing gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training and it’s no wonder people are nervous at public events.

On May 23, the Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ+ organization, issued a travel advisory. The organization’s President Kelley Robinson said the reason is “Florida’s last legislative session was the most anti-LGBTQ+ in history.”