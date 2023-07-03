Say hola to St. Pete Beach’s newest Baja-inspired eatery, Prima Cantina & Tacos! Prima Cantina opened its east coast location in St. Pete Beach early this spring and has quickly become a local fave.

The original location is in Santa Monica, California but unlike other Mexican restaurants on the Florida beaches, Prima Cantina’s concept blends Mexican flavors with Californian coastal cuisine into a Baja-Mexican fusion that is both different and delicious.

A hearty selection of draft beer ($6) is available but the cocktail program at Prima Cantina is expansive and boasts a long list of tequilas, mezcals, wine, hand-crafted margaritas and table-side sangrias.

With cold beers, my wife and I started our meal with the best complimentary house salsa and chips I’ve eaten. Ever. Before we even ate anything else, I’d already decided I’d be back just for the salsa.

What’s Unique at Prima Cantina?

Prima Cantina offers a salsa flight for only $4 where you can sample any three of their six homemade salsas. For a self-proclaimed salsa connoisseur, this was pure bliss to see on a menu. I tried the salsa verde (made with tomatillos and garlic), El Jeffe (a spicy blend of habaneros, garlic and mayo), and the Salsa Ajo (with roasted arbol chilies). While I had hoped for a more exciting presentation instead of a cluster of cups (or some additional chips, at the least), they were all tasty nonetheless.

Kick off your meal with appetizers like fresh Shrimp Ceviche ($13) or Stuffed Jalapeños ($10). I ordered the Street Corn Esquites ($7) which was like deconstructed Mexican street corn and it was damn delicious. But save room for your entrée!

Prima Cantina’s Baja-Mexican Cuisine Flavors

Dig tacos? Prima Cantina offers 11 different proteins, including classics like carnitas ($15) and carne asada ($16), as well as pescado ($16), lobster ($22), and bay scallop ($19). Don’t eat meat? Try the mushroom barbacoa ($15) or meatless beef ($17). If you’re on a health kick, be sure to check out the many salads and bowls ($10-$13), too.

Baja-Mexican cuisine is more than ubiquitous tacos and burritos. It puts seafood at the forefront and incorporates fresh ingredients like chilies and citrus. Dishes like Mahi Mahi a la Veracruzana ($26) showcase mahi sautéed with aromatics and olives, served with cilantro pesto. The Sea of Cortez ($24) is the epitome of Prima’s Baja flavors with clams, shrimp, scallops, mussels and fish in a spicy, tomato seafood broth.

My wife opted for the Enchiladas de Pollo ($20) with homemade corn tortillas, topped with warm salsa verde. Outstanding! My chicken fajitas ($21) came presented on a sizzling plate of onions, red and green bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, and tomatoes with rice, beans, and fresh guacamole. Delicious! Both portions were so big, we took home leftovers.

The restaurant is huge, with ample inside seating as well as a shaded, wrap-around deck. And there’s plenty of parking (a commodity hard to find on the beaches). Enjoy the fresh fusion but don’t skip the salsas or homemade corn tortillas!

Prima Cantina, 4945 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Open daily 12-9 p.m., with happy hour Tue-Fri 4-6 p.m. 727-289-2635, primacantina.com

Do you enjoy authentic food reviews? Read more of the reporter’s honest takes on meals at restaurants in all over Pinellas.