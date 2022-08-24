Now that the 2022 Florida primary election is in the record books, some winners can breathe easy with no more contested races, while others get ready for the November general election.

Races in Florida are plurality contests, which means a majority vote is not necessary to win a race with more than two candidates and there are no runoffs. The most obvious example of this for local voters is perhaps the Republican primary for the 13th Congressional District seat, currently held by Charlie Crist, in which Anna Paulina Luna bested four other candidates and won with 44.5% of the vote.

James Judge picked up the GOP nomination in the 14th Congressional District with 52.5%. The Democratic winner for that district was Kathy Castor with 90%. Both congressional districts have candidates from a variety of parties vying for the chance to go to Washington.

Pinellas County candidates who are unopposed in the primary or general election are not listed on the ballot. That is why current county commissioners Kathleen Peters (R-District 6) and Rene Flowers (D-District 7), who represent south Pinellas, were absent even though they were up for re-election this year. Neither of them were challenged in the primary or the general election.

Incumbent Dave Eggers won the Republican primary for the District 4 seat in north Pinellas with 68% of the vote. There is no Democrat challenger, so he will remain in office.

Brian Scott is the Republican winner for the District 2 at-large seat on the Board of County Commissioners. He will face incumbent Pat Gerard in November.

Pinellas County School Board seats are nonpartisan and decided during the primary election, although runoffs are in play for those who do not get a majority of the vote.

Keesha Benson finished just ahead of Dawn Peters in District 3, 40% to 38%, so those two will square off in November. The same is true in District 6 with Stephanie Meyer (47%) going up against Brian Martin (38%).

Lisa Lane retained her District 2 at-large seat and Caprice Edmond won re-election in District 7. Both garnered a majority of votes.

Winners of local judicial races in the 6th Circuit include Cynthia Newton (Group 22) and Keith Meyer (Group 27). Della Cope won the County Judge Group 1 contest while Kathy Hessinger was the victor in County Judge Group 13.

Primary winners in the State House District 58 races were Republican Kim Berfield and Democrat Bernie Fensterwald. Berny Jacques won the GOP primary for District 59 and Michele Rayner was the Democratic primary winner for District 62.

In five statewide races on the Pinellas County ballot, each of the overall winners carried Pinellas. That includes both nominees for agriculture commissioner: Republican Wilton Simpson and Democrat Naomi Blemur.

There were Democratic primary challenges in three other key statewide positions with Republican incumbents. Crist won the chance to face Ron DeSantis in November for governor. Current congresswoman Val Demings will try to unseat Marco Rubio in the U.S. Senate, and Aramis Ayala will square off against Ashley Moody.

The general election takes place Nov. 8; the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11.