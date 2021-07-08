Project No Labels Offers Low-Cost Therapy

Typically, $30 to $50 for a therapy session is unheard of, but with mental health issues at an all time high following the pandemic, Project No Labels is providing low-cost counseling for all.

The program, “Dear Self You Are Worth It,” offers one hour of mental health therapy through Cypress Wellness Center, 4244 Central Ave.

The woman behind the wellness center, Dr. Katie Schubert, worked with PNL Founder Claire Elisan to pair therapy seekers with psychology masters students.

“We definitely slowed down on events after COVID, and really realized what the community needs,” Elisan said. “It boils down to mental health.”

Following the program’s launch in January 2020, they exceeded their goals and provided over 1,000 sessions in a year.

“We really haven’t done much advertising even. There’s just a need for low-cost, high-quality services,” Elisan said.

Learn more at projectnolabels.org/mental-health-program.

Rainbow for Everyone

Made up of volunteers, allies and friends, the organization works to serve the gay community, as well as anyone in need.

“An organization like Project No Labels is needed because there are not enough resources available,” said volunteer William Johnson. “In high school, we had straight & gay alliances, but in the adult world, resources are not well known for the LGBTQ community.”

PNL’s rainbow stickers can be spotted at many LGBTQ events and spaces, and with more people getting vaccinated, the organization is looking forward to a revamp on their calendar.

“Pride month really proved that people in this community are ready to get things going again,” Elisan said. “It’s hard for the gay community to meet people outside of the bar scene.”

Stay up to date on PNL’s happenings at fb.com/ProjectNoLabels.

