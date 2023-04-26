ProjectFREE Hopes to Flip Gulfport Furniture Store

After Gulfport Furniture closed its 22nd Street South building, many noticed a donkey with sunflowers painted on the side of the building. What’s that building turning into?

The nonprofit organization ProjectFREE wants to lease this building.

If they get the lease, the group says they want the once-furniture store to become a training restaurant for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The culinary program will teach people how to work in a kitchen, according to Director of ProjectFREE Kim Costanzo. Eventually, the restaurant would be open to the public.

ProjectFREE “directly benefits the health and well-being of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by enhancing their lives through creative arts programming and practices,” according to the organization’s website.

Co-Founder Sharon Vanderlinde said the organization celebrates 10 years of implementing opportunities for people with disabilities.

Vanderlinde explained ProjectFREE originated because of her daughter Lauren, who has Down syndrome. She said Lauren felt bored and stuck in most adult day training programs.

“She had over 10 years drum training and excelled in art. Her goal was to be in a rock band. No band would audition her. Her art classes were limited,” Vanderlinde said. “ProjectFREE was born.”

ProjectFREE created a music academy called Free2Rock. The band name is Solar Flair. Vanderlinde said Solar Flair is the “only local rock band featuring musicians with the diverse abilities.”

It doesn’t stop at a rock band. The organization has other programs including an artisan entrepreneur program, a theater group, a visual arts gallery. Now, Costanzo said the group hopes to integrate the first culinary program in the state for people with disabilities.