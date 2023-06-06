Higher Taxes and Property Values on St. Pete Beach Mean an Exodus of Year-Round Residents

For the past 13-or-so years, St. Pete Beach has been named one of the top 10 beaches in the world by TripAdvisor. In some ways, it is regrettable for those residents who have lived here for 20 years or more, since it seems to have brought more and more folks who want to buy property here, not just those who want to visit the beaches and businesses. After all, tourism is the lifeblood of every small town and city in Florida. Isn’t it?

Some residents lament the visitors who crowd the beaches and clog the roadways, while most realize that they themselves were once tourists, and that these visitors are a necessary evil. However, in the midst of this influx of those wishing to acquire property, here come the carpetbaggers, higher property costs, higher rental costs, and higher property taxes.

According to an aggregate of organizations and their websites*, the cost of housing on St. Pete Beach has increased anywhere from 150% to as much as 300% or more in only the past few years. The prices of homes on St. Pete Beach have risen to a point of taking some homeowners out of the market.

Examples of Higher Property Values on St. Pete Beach

650 70th Ave.

For instance, in 2002, a six-bedroom, four-bath home near the Upham Beach section of St. Pete Beach cost the owner $210,000. Property taxes on that home went up as the owners improved the home over the years. It gained value, reassessed annually to reach a value of about $400,000 in 2020. The property taxes then totaled about $6,600 annually.

In December 2021, that same home sold for a whopping $1.485 million — more than three times the assessed value of the home. Developers bought it, gutted it, and renovated it for resale. The 2022 property taxes went up to more than $20,000. In 2023, this same home was put on the market for $3.1 million, which, a few months later became $2.89 million. You can see how the property taxes then would rise proportionately — to approximately $40,000.

970 Boca Ciega Isle Dr.

In 2020, a four-bedroom, three-bath home on the Boca Ciega Bay side of St. Pete Beach was assessed at approximately $881,000. The following year, property taxes ran approximately $15,000. In May 2023, this same home went on the market for approximately $3.5 million.

336 80th Ave.

Another property, a duplex on the Boca Ciega Bay side of St. Pete Beach, had an assessed value of approximately $263K,000 in 2022. With three bedrooms and one bathroom both upstairs and down, this would have seemed like a great value, even in a home in drastic need of repair. This home just sold in 2023 for $760,000. Again, nearly three times the assessed value.

Many developers are gobbling up available property at exorbitant prices, only to flip them the following year at an even greater inflated price.

The availability of year round rentals has also diminished over this time period by at least half, while rents have also climbed by 200-300%. As developers buy up properties to flip, the average year-round rental property loses in the race for space on St. Pete Beach.

*Sources: zillow.com, Pinellas County Property Appraiser’s website, and realtor.com