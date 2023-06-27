The money for the proposed new Gulfport Senior Center is coming in on schedule. That was the word given during a report at the Gulfport City Council’s June 20 meeting.

Representatives of Kinetic Fundraising are acting as managers for the senior center’s capital campaign. They told council members that the campaign is on track to reach its benchmark of $3.5 million by Aug. 31. The next benchmark after that is $5 million by Dec. 31.

Kinetic representative Karin Cox said that the campaign has confirmed and secured eight gifts totaling $2,543,000. An additional four requests that would total $315,000 are currently under consideration — “They haven’t said no,” as Cox put it.

That leaves a dozen or so “priority asks” set for the next 60-90 days.

“Those are individuals we have outlined, we have a strategy for, we have a plan, and we plan to ask them for a specific amount,” said Cox.

Busy Time for Campaign

A number of planned activities are on the calendar for the coming weeks and months, such as recruiting and engaging honorary chairs; refining and implementing solicitation strategies for individuals, foundations and corporations; hosting cultivation events to engage new prospective donors; creating and distributing a campaign newsletter; and “announcing gifts to appreciate donors and inspire others,” according to Cox.

“We have a great campaign cabinet that is meeting regularly,” said Cox. “We just learned that Joe and Maddy Guenther will be serving as honorary chairs, and we hope to secure another couple as well to create more visibility and more excitement for the campaign.”

There are plenty of opportunities for donors to honor a special individual or organization by naming a space within the new senior center — a way “to allow the senior center to express gratitude for their generosity,” according to officials. Those opportunities include $3 million for naming the building; $1 million for naming the main lobby; $100,000 for office suites; and $75,000 for an office.

“Two of the rooms are named currently,” said Kinetic representative Aaron Johnson. “One was a gift by the foundation board, which we are very thankful for, and the other was a donor that we look to be celebrating in the next 30 days that has named the food pantry. We are very excited to celebrate that gift as well and let people know about it.”

Officials have announced no names publicly, either during this presentation or otherwise. Senior center supervisor Rachel Cataldo suggested in January that some naming rights could be announced soon. The Gabber Newspaper asked city officials after the most recent meeting for possible names that have been confirmed and received no response by press time.

Funds Expected on Time

Council member April Thanos (Ward I) pointed out that the City originally had a three-year contract with Kinetic, formerly Hartsook Companies. Regarding the total funding needed for the project, said, “We’re not even close.”

She asked what the council should be doing to accomplish the goal and preserve City resources. Cox said that the focus right now is meeting the $3.5 million benchmark.

“But that’s two and a half years into your contract. I thought you would have raised the whole $15 million in three years,” said Thanos.

“We’re a year and a half in,” Cox countered. She then added that they will reach their goals if they remain on the current schedule.

“Do you plan on having it all raised by the end of three years?” Thanos asked.

Both Cox and Johnson replied, “Yes.”

More information about the proposed new senior center is available on the City’s website.