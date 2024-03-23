Protect the Beaches Campaign: Sand Dunes and Sea Turtles

Tourist season is here. Millions of visitors from all over the country and the world are on their way — or here. Pinellas County’s beautiful beaches, variety of restaurants, and calm water make it a destination for people to relax. The only ones not relaxing? The people who call it home. According to Visit St. Pete Clearwater, 15.4 million people visited the county in 2022. This brought in more than $6.7 million to the area.

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber (TBBC) is partnering with St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach on the “Protect the Beaches” campaign. According to a press release from the TBBC, “this collaborative effort aims to educate and inspire both locals and visitors to uphold a few fundamental guidelines for beach etiquette.”

The campaign focuses on the enjoyment of the beaches while also encouraging responsible use of the area. While beachgoers are encouraged to bring their friends, pets need to stay at home. Hydration is important, but visitors can only drink alcohol at designated areas along the beaches. Fun in the sand is one of the best parts of the beach, but don’t leave toys, sandcastles, or holes in the sand. Sand dunes are more than important to the beach, so stay away from them and don’t ruin them. Finally, many of Tampa Bay beaches restrict smoking or vaping.

The Cities involved worked with the TBBC to make handouts, posters, and social media campaigns to bring more attention to the campaign.

According to the press release, “These organizations believe that together we can make waves of positive change by embracing these beach-friendly guidelines for a sun-soaked adventure that respects both fun and nature.”

(For more information, contact Robin Miller at info@tampabaybeaches.com or visit tampabaybeaches.com/protect.)

Although it is separate from the “Protect the Beaches” campaign, the Tradewinds Resort is working to protect sea turtles on their beach. From May to July, loggerhead sea turtles make their way onto beaches to lay eggs. This is a delicate process, and many of the hatchlings do not survive.

According to a press release from Parks Public Relations, the resort is working with Sea Turtle Trackers to help turtles, as well as educate locals and tourists. This includes a decoy turtle nest to trick predators and educate the public, a weekly “sea turtle talk” for hotel guests, a donation box for Sea Turtle Trackers, and more.

While the project is supposed to protect sea turtles, some community members aren’t so sure that will happen. St. Pete Beach resident Lisa Reich leads the non-profit organization Coastal Wildlife Advocacy Group. While the group works to protect all coastal wildlife, turtles are especially important to Reich.

She continually tests beachfront properties to see if their lighting is compliant to sea turtle protection ordinances. Although the press release says, “The property’s lighting is turtle-compliant,” Reich says this isn’t the case.

“I walked the beach on March 15 and it wasn’t compliant,” said Reich. “It’s the same scenario with the Sirata saying they’re compliant when they’re not.”

Reich is happy with the minor improvements she’s seen on the beach over the years, but the biggest problems are still looming. She says the two biggest issues that turtles face is improper lighting and permanent beach furniture. According to Reich, the Tradewinds has both. The press release states that one of the major changes is to replace the current beach furniture with lightweight, stackable furniture to quickly and easily remove it.

“I’m going to have a team of beach ambassadors to report violations,” said Reich. “We need to have a record of these issues.”

