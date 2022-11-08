PSTA Gives Free Rides for Voters, Veterans

Free rides are available two days this week from the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) for those who have served our country in the past and those who are fulfilling their civic duty now.

All PSTA routes are free Tuesday, Nov. 8, as an added encouragement for voters to go to the polls.

“It’s our duty to make sure people have access to things from groceries, to jobs, to healthcare and especially to the polls,” said Brad Miller, CEO of the transit authority. “We want to make it easy and affordable for people to vote.”

Veterans get a price break Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. Anyone who shows a VA card or other identification showing his or her veteran status can ride all PSTA routes that day for free.

“Veterans have made a great sacrifice to all of us, and we want to thank them for their service to our country and to the people of the United States,” said Miller.

For more information on PSTA routes, go to psta.net.