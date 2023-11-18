PSTA Introduces Veterans Pass Program

On Veterans Day, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) announced its new Veterans Pass program. This new initiative allows all U.S. military veterans to ride PSTA routes for free all year long.

The Veterans Pass ensures veterans have accessible and affordable transportation. PSTA stated the inspiration came from a class project by a group of USF students. One student in the group is a Navy veteran.

“The students’ mission was to get free rides for disabled veterans. PSTA Board members decided to take it one step further, allowing all veterans to ride for free,” according to the PSTA press release.

To join the Veterans Pass program, veterans must present an appropriate I.D. at a PSTA Customer Service Center. Veterans also must renew the pass monthly to enjoy the free rides. Acceptable forms of I.D. include:

Veterans Identification Card (VIC)

Veterans Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Military ID

Florida Driver’s License with Veteran Designation

Additionally, PSTA unveiled a new bus wrapped with the American flag, a bald eagle, and silhouettes of soldiers. This bus intends to salute the “16 million men and women who have served our country during war or peacetime,” the press release says.

