PSTA Launches Spring Break Services

‘Tis the season for spring breakers. Through April 30, locals and visitors can park and ride for free. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) partnered with the City of Clearwater for its Spring Break Service to help everyone travel to some of the county’s most popular destinations.

Both the trolley and SunRunner have free fares between downtown St. Pete and North Clearwater Beach.

From 10 a.m.-10 p.m., PSTA Shuttles and the Jolley Trolleys will run every 30 minutes Monday through Thursday, and every 15 minutes Friday through Sunday. These services will be available 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.

“Hundreds of thousands of spring breakers head to Florida every year,” said Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA. “We’re going to have two different free services, in two different parts of the county, running at a high frequency. We want to make it easier for visitors get around town, while also helping locals avoid the frustration of having to find a parking spot at award-winning beaches, downtown St. Pete, and destinations in between.”

Free parking will be available each week in Clearwater.

Locations include:

City Hall Lots, 112 S. Osceola Ave., Clearwater

County Garage, 310 Court St., Clearwater (available after 6 p.m.)

450 Oak Ave., Clearwater

311 S. Osceola Ave., Clearwater

The City Hall Lots will be available all week, but the other locations are exclusively available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.