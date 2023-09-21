PSTA Offers Free Bus Rides for World Car-Free Day

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PTSA) will offer fare-free rides for all bus routes on Sept. 22. There’s no catch; they’re doing this in support of World Car-Free Day.

Across the globe, cities and communities encourage using alternative modes of transportation for one day. On Friday, change your transportation routine.

The World Health Organization found approximately 7 million people die each year from air pollution. A lot contributes to the air pollution issue, but “transportation contributes 29% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions,” according to The Cato Institute.

Additionally, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency states, “a typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.”

With that alone should be enough to encourage a free bus ride around St. Petersburg.

PSTA said each of their “electric buses reduce 135 tons of carbon emissions from the air per year.”

“PSTA is committed to becoming more environmentally friendly and you can too by hopping on a bus and let us take you to your destination,” said Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA.

Reduce your carbon footprint with a bus trip or take a ride on the SunRunner for World Car-Free Day. Download transit app to locate the closest bus stops to you. With the app’s GPS technology, you can pinpoint where each bus is at all times.

