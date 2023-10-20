PSTA Offers Free SunRunner Rides for Halloween on Central

Pinellas Suncoast Transportation Authority (PTSA) will offer free SunRunner rides for Halloween on Central on Oct. 29.

The City of St. Petersburg will close 22 blocks (to vehicles) for Halloween on Central. From noon to 5 p.m., the City encourages attendees to take the rapid transit service for this event. The fare is free all day.

“We are happy to provide safe, convenient and reliable service to one of the biggest Halloween bashes in the county,” said Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA. “With eight stations along the Halloween on Central event zone, the SunRunner will enhance accessibility by eliminating the need to find parking in the EDGE and Grand Central districts which notoriously have a limited number of spots.”

From MLK to 31st Street North, people in costumes walk up and down Central Avenue celebrating Halloween. This is St. Pete’s largest open-air Halloween event featuring 130 vendors and food trucks. Additionally, take part in fun activities such as candy stations, a witch walk and dance, and kid crafts.

Looking for more things to do in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.