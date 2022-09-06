More local residents with physical challenges can once again take advantage of public transportation thanks to the relaunch of a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority program.

The popular TD Tampa Bay initiative includes curb-to-curb regional trips within Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Pasco counties, but PSTA discontinued the services in June 2021 due to a lack of funding. It is ramping back up now because PSTA received $1 million from the Florida Commission for Transportation Disadvantaged, according to a Sept. 6 statement issued by PSTA officials.

“I am extremely grateful that PSTA has re-opened the Tampa Bay area to the physically challenged in our community,” said Kim Rankine, a member of PSTA’s Transit Riders Advisory Committee and a user of PSTA’s paratransit services. “I am so excited about all of the possible new adventures that this opportunity has opened up for me.”

The regional service is provided by Uber, Lyft, Wheelchair Transport, and taxi services for all qualified residents of Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. Current Pinellas County residents can use the program, while Hillsborough and Pasco residents will have access to the program later this month.

“We are so excited to be re-launching this very popular service,” said PSTA chief executive officer Brad Miller. “When the state funding was canceled last year, I know a lot of residents who relied on the service to get from Pinellas to Tampa or Pasco to Clearwater were left stranded. Now, they can get their lives back and travel where they please.”

As part of the 2022 legislative session, the Florida Legislature authorized the use of up to $4 million in Transportation Disadvantaged Trust Fund monies to administer the Innovative Service Development Grant Program, through which TD Tampa Bay received its funding for the restart.

To qualify, Pinellas County residents should phone 727-540-1900.