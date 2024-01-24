PSTA Trolley Driver Arrested After Injuring 15-Year-Old Pedestrian

Police arrested a St. Petersburg PSTA trolley driver regarding a crash that happened on Nov. 19, 2023. SPPD charged Chrishawn Rodgers, 56, with reckless driving with serious bodily harm on Jan. 18.

At around 11:22 a.m. on Nov. 19, Rodgers was driving eastbound on 1st Avenue South when she struck Tammy Burch, 15, as Burch crossed the street. Burch is a Gulfport resident. She had exited a SunRunner bus near 7th Street South, and began to cross the street when the trolley hit her.

She went to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Rodgers went to St. Anthonys Hospital with minor injuries. Two other passengers of the trolley went to other Tampa Bay hospitals.

PSTA Trolley Driver Arrested

On Jan. 18, SPPD arrested and charged Rodgers with reckless driving with serious bodily injury. Along with the criminal charge, she received a citation for red light violation, failure to change address, providing false information in a crash, and speeding too fast for intersection. Burch continues to recover from the crash. Rodgers no longer works for PSTA.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there were 14,787 motor vehicle crashes in Pinellas County in 2023. These account for 9,172 injuries, and 106 fatalities. 484 of these crashes were with pedestrians, and 41 of the 106 fatalities were a vehicle on pedestrian crash.

