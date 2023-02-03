PSTA’s Juneteenth Bus Wrap Contest Returns

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) is hosting their second bus wrap design contest for artists in the St. Pete community to demonstrate their best design commemorating Juneteenth. Artists have until Feb. 28 to submit a bus wrap creation encapsulating the holiday.

According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States. June 19 is also considered the African American Emancipation Day since more than 250,000 people were freed in 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect.

In order to honor this day, PSTA will debut the winner’s design on June 19, 2023. The winner also receives $1,000 cash and the opportunity to speak at a media event about their work and inspiration. The winner will be notified by March 27.

“Last year’s winning design was exquisite, so we are ecstatic to host another successful contest celebrating Juneteenth,” said Brad Miller, chief executive officer of PSTA.

Artist Donavon Brutus won the first Juneteenth Bus Wrap Contest in 2022. His piece entitled “Routes to Revolution” included multiple hands forming fists in the colors of various inclusive flags.

Brutus said when people see his bus wrap he wants them to recognize that “this kind of work of fighting for equality, inclusion, and equity, it doesn’t really stop and we have to continue fighting.”

On June 19, PSTA will host a debut event full of celebration, entertainment, Juneteenth swag, and more.

Take a shot at a design and learn more about the contest online.