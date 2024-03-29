Pub Grub at Eddie’s Bar & Grill

Spring is a great time for sports. Between March Madness, spring training baseball games, and college hockey, there’s no shortage of action to follow. If you’re looking for a high energy spot for games and grub, Eddie’s Bar & Grill in Seminole is the place to be. Fans of Hurricane Eddie’s in Gulfport will love their new sister location in Bay Pines, with televisions on every wall, a full liquor bar, an in-house arcade, and endless options for food. Eddie’s OG location is in Dunedin but if you don’t want to make the trek up north, head to Seminole for a vibrant vibe.

Bar Food at Eddie’s Bar & Grill

Besides buzzing with brio, Eddie’s Bar & Grill menu has something for every palate. From appetizers and salads, to crispy flatbreads and wings, it’s almost overwhelming with options to satisfy your pub food cravings. Eddie’s is a popular lunch locale serving hot dogs and handhelds, as well as wraps, and seafood. And the draft beer wall features a fresh mix of classics and local brews. Words of warning: go hungry because the menu is massive and the portions are huge.

I love spicy food, so I noshed on the jalapeño popper dip ($13) and it was more than enough to share with my bar mates. Like deconstructed jalapeño poppers, the dip is served in a piping hot cast iron skillet alongside a heaping pile of fresh tortilla chips. I couldn’t pass up an opportunity to try Eddie’s “famous wings” (10 for $14.95) with a dozen sauces to choose from. I recommend their garlic parmesan. But, if you’re a fan of spicy food like me, I highly recommend the Killer Sauce, Stingray Sauce, or the Unbelievable Sauce ($2 each). Each is made with either habanero or ghost peppers, and they’ll make your tongue will sizzle with delight. My wings came out crispy and drenched in buttery garlic parmesan sauce, and made the perfect game day snack.

Love To Eat? So Do We!

Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!

But, Wait! There’s More!

With so much on the menu, it’s difficult to decide what to order. I tried the Farmhouse Flatbread ($13) with grilled chicken, caramelized onions, and bacon, smeared with basil pesto and topped with both goat cheese and mozzarella. It was cracker-thin and crispy around the edges, just how I like it.

If you’re in the mood for more traditional bar fare, be sure to check out their burger of the month. Right now, Eddie’s Bar & Grill features an Irish-inspired burger but the Hangover Burger, Stockyard BBQ Burger, and the Patty Melt will not disappoint. Other handhelds include a meatball sub made with the owner’s special recipe, a French Dip, the Grownup Grilled Cheese, and a Tampa-style Cuban Sandwich.

When you visit Eddie’s Bar & Grill, be sure to sit at the bar and ask for Christen. She’s an attentive server, fantastic bartender, and wears the most gorgeous matte lipstick. She’ll take very good care of you and ensure you have the best time.

Eddie’s Bar & Grill, 9685 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Petersburg. Open daily 11 a.m.-11 p.m. 727-393-9110, eddiesbarandgrill.com.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.