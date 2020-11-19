Publisher’s Note: All Politics are Local 

Local politics matter more to our daily lives than anything we see happening on the national stage. If we start a land war in Asia, it won’t affect most of us on a day-to-day basis, but if we elect a city council that votes to outsource trash pickup, it matters if your garbage doesn’t get collected.

At the Gabber, we believe in the power of local. That’s why this election season (yes, it’s election season again – Gulfport votes for two councilmembers on March 9, 2021 and qualifying begins in early December), the Gabber will make an historic change: We will endorse candidates for Gulfport’s city council elections. Well, technically, not the Gabber staff; we want to create a citizen election board to determine who has the best interests of the city at heart. And we want five of you on that board.

Here’s how it will work: The board will have a member from each of the city’s four wards, and one city-wide representative. The board will interview each candidate and attend the candidate debate, hosted by the Gabber and the Gulfport Merchants Chamber; then, they will release their endorsement in the Gabber.

Because Gulfport feels passionately about elections, we have some ground rules for the board: They must live in Gulfport, of course, and they may not be affiliated with or support any active campaign. Members may not work for the City of Gulfport, and must remain impartial on all public platforms, including social media.

We hope that by creating this board, we amplify the voice of the community. After all, we’re stronger with you – and so is Gulfport.

Interested in being on the board? Email cathy@thegabber.com.

– Cathy