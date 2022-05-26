A Few of Our Favorite Things

In the midst of supply chain issues, the lowest employment since the turn of the millennium, and a post-or-maybe-not-so-post-COVID-19 fog, we can all use a burst of love – especially our Gulfport and South Pinellas businesses who have powered through the past two-plus years. In The Gabber offices, we have a few places we love. We’re not getting any money for this; we simply thought it’d be nice to put some positivity back into the Universe.

Features reporter Abby Baker loves the Blueberry Patch because she’s into funky live music venues and loves that we have one in Gulfport.

“Compared to spots in downtown, it has a grassroots feel,” she says “and volunteers grill veggie burgers (actually good veggie burgers) during events.”

News and politics reporter Monroe Roark loves the crab pizza at Brass Monkey and the view of the water from the Hurricane. Operations manager Patrick Graney loves the wine at CellarMasters, and designer Joey Neill heads to the Big Catch something like three times a week (and after knowing him for six years I learned he’s a hockey fan.) This is the part of the office discussion about our favorite spots where Monroe mentioned he loves it there, too. Joey’s no stranger to the pizza and burgers at O’Maddy’s, but Monroe’s holding out for the return of the spinach and crab dip (Joe Guenther, let us know when it’s back!)

Barry and I spend a lot of time – and our money – at PJ’s Oyster Bar on St. Pete Beach; in the past 13 years, we’ve probably eaten our weight in clams, oysters, and crab there. Half the staff swears that Mullet’s Fish Camp makes the best chicken wings we’ve ever tasted (and we’re working on those who don’t.) Our bookkeeper, Nicole Spence, and I head to O’Bistro (excuse me, O’Bistro & Pierogi Bar) on a regular-enough basis that the servers know us.

Service-wise, my friend Nicole and her Clear Numbers Bookkeeping (if you have a small business, we highly recommend letting her handle your bookkeeping) has removed a great deal of stress from our lives. We also love Nature’s Safeway Pest Control (pet-safe pest control!), and, of course, the City of Gulfport’s entire public works department, led by Tom Nicholls. It’s not often neighbors chat about how much they love the trash collection, but that’s a conversation I’ve had with a neighbor.

What about you? Tell us what local businesses make you smile. Let’s spread the love.

–Cathy

cathy@thegabber.com