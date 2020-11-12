Publisher’s Note: Giving Thanks

“Wake at dawn with a winged heart and give thanks for another day of loving.” — Kahlil Gibran

Some weeks make it easier than others for us to find gratitude, and, this year especially, it can feel like the universe is holding you against the wall and kicking you.

And yet, we have bright spots of light that shine through the gray cloud of 2020. Simple things, like discovering Shipt and realizing you never have to brave a grocery store, or the weather changing to allow an occasional breeze. Some things we’re grateful for are much bigger, like watching our community come together to help each other in the face of huge uncertainty.

I have a list of things for which I’m grateful, but I’m saving them for our Gratitude issue on November 26.

I hope you’ll join me in sharing everything for which you’re grateful, big and small. It may sound incongruous, because of all the years to focus on gratitude, 2020 hasn’t offered an abundance. Nevertheless, good things do exist, and when you open the November 26 issue, you’ll see how your neighbors have found gratitude throughout the year.

We’ve made it easy for you to tell us what made you grateful. For as little as $10, you can share who and what has made 2020 better for you. If you want to share even more love, you can buy an ad on behalf of your favorite business or local nonprofit. Email us at gratitude@thegabber.com to find the best way to give thanks.

Thank you.

– Cathy

cathy@thegabber.com