Publisher’s Note: In Ian’s Wake

Like many of you, I’m simultaneously breathing an exhausted sigh of relief that Ian mostly passed us by and reading with horror what happened to the south. As much as the footage of Naples and Fort Myers Beach saddens me, the devastation that hits hardest is the four villages in Pine Island: Matlacha, Bokeelia, Pineland, and St. James City. The whole island has 9,000 people, so a few less than Gulfport, and it’s one of my favorite places on the planet. I know several readers have spent time there, but know this if you haven’t: before Ian, it looked like Gulfport, without a beach. The whole island had mangroves protecting most of its shoreline, making it one of the few in Florida without large hotels. It has a mango festival, artists and galleries, and fishermen, with no chain anythings except for a Winn Dixie, gas station, and a KOA.

Ian decimated the island, and in the storm’s wake, I’m not sure what it will look like as it rebuilds. It’s heartbreaking to think it will become a homogenized beach town with mega resorts.

Whatever gets rebuilt on the island, the villages will learn from this tragedy. There’s a lot of armchair quarterbacking this week, with Lee County officials in the crosshairs. I’ll only say that it’s easy to criticize what actions people took in the moment, and far harder to be in that moment making decisions.

As for Gulfport, well, we’ve not seen a devastating hurricane like Ian, ever – the strongest storms to hit South Pinellas hit before the county had swollen to a million residents, which means when the 1921 Hurricane came through, there weren’t as many buildings to destroy or people to warn to leave (although it did destroy our fishing pier.) As we see more storms, our governments tweak their storm plans. For this week’s cover story, Monroe Roark spoke to Gulfport officials about what they’ve learned about storms over their lifetimes in public service.

Please join me in thanking them for keeping us safe. Now, if only they were the ones in charge of our electric grid as well…

Correction

Last week’s issue incorrectly stated that historian and St. Petersburg Black History Bike Tour leader Josette Green moved to Campbell Park, where she learned much about St. Pete’s Black history from her neighbors’ stories, 15 years ago. While she has been researching the city’s Black history for 15 years, she moved to Campbell Park only three years ago.