Publisher’s Note: Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving isn’t my favorite holiday, and I’ve never pretended otherwise. Don’t get me wrong: My family always had wonderful Thanksgivings, filled with the traditional Thanksgiving lasagne, sausages, and capon. Yes, I’m aware that Italian Thanksgiving doesn’t look quite like the Pilgrim one.

But, if we’re being fair, Thanksgiving doesn’t look like we think it does at all. The French celebrated the first one in North America in 1564, and the Spanish, the second, in 1565. The pilgrims came later, in 1621, and, if we’re being honest, none of these celebrations worked out well for the locals (the first Americans, whose Floridian descendants today we call Seminole or Miccosukee).

I know a powerful Seminole woman who considers the day one of mourning, and that makes sense, because, to the locals, the arrival of Europeans signified the start of horrible things. But my family is only recently American – my dad’s dad arrived at Ellis Island as an 8-year-old – so I understand the American dream, too, and why EuroAmericans celebrate Thanksgiving and the bounty it represents to them. America is the land of opportunity, of promise, and, just as the first Europeans landed in Florida, I’m thankful for all I have at this moment.

America, as it turns out (and our elections show), is a conflicted nation, with a divisive history. There’s never been a moment in the national consciousness where we all agreed, so it’s not shocking that different Americans see the holiday differently. I may have a bleaker perspective on the holiday, but I don’t want to stop anyone else from celebrating.

The Friday after Hurricane Ian swept by us, my father went into the hospital. I’ll spare you the details, but he’s still in the hospital and no one knows exactly what’s next. Things have been rosier. I’m struggling with gratitude.

This year, instead of lasagne and capon and pie, we’ll head to Fort De Soto and watch the sunset. We’ll grill something along the beach and marvel at the sunset and how fine our life, aside from the occasional tragedy, is.

I’ll visit my dad in the hospital, wonder what his future holds – or for how long it holds it – and remember that this day can hold both the wonderful and the terrible.

Conflicted? Absolutely. But it’s OK to feel both at the same time.

One doesn’t cancel the other.

However you celebrate – or don’t – I wish you a day of peace and gratitude.

–Cathy