Publix Parking Lot Alligator Strolls Through Pinellas Park

Alligators and Publix — two things readily associated with Florida — converged in Pinellas Park last Friday evening.

On May 12, the Pinellas Park Police Department reported an alligator strolling through the Publix parking lot on Park Boulevard near 49th Street North.

Pinellas Park Police and Florida Fish & Wildlife officers answered the call and went to the store. They relocated the wayward gator back to a nearby pond.

The PPPD referenced Publix’s popular delicatessen sandwiches in their statement on the incident.

“We can only speculate that he was on his way to pick up a PubSub,” the Pinellas Park Police Department said in a Facebook post on the alligator.

Florida Fish & Wildlife suggests calling its toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286, if there are any concerns.

“The FWC will dispatch one of its contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation. Remember, never feed an alligator and keep your distance if you see one,” the Florida Fish & Wildlife website states.

The FWC removes animals from public spaces.

“Many species of wildlife in Florida have adapted to survive in urban and suburban areas and can often coexist with humans without creating conflicts,” according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife website.