Gulfport Beach Bazaar hosted their first annual pumpkin decorating contest on Friday, October 16, which turned the sidewalk into a graveyard of pumpkin guts and glitter, and a creeping good time.

Folks who attended the Gulfport Merchant Chamber’s inaugural Third Saturday IndieFaire, October 17, voted on the 15 gourd-geous pumpkins, and winners were announced via Facebook the next day.