After nearly seven years, Punky’s Bar and Grill closed unexpectedly on the morning of August 3.

“Punky’s has been such a joy for so many people, but she is ready to retire… gracefully,” Punky’s posted on Facebook following the closing.

The LGBTQ+ bar at 3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg was known for beer, wings, and charity drag queen bingo. The games were hosted by local queen Georgia Moore, and on Wednesday, Punky’s released that the restaurant raised more than $150,000 for good causes since opening in 2015.

“For me, personally, this is about how we can help and where the money needs to go,” Moore told The Gabber in 2021. “There’s a lot of need in this community and a lot of hope too.”

As for Punky’s employees, the restaurant announced that the owners will be “providing solid leads for new workplace opportunities for them to consider.” The business will also distribute leftover food and supplies to the out-of-work employees, and donate the remaining bit to charity.

“Two thousand four hundred twenty-three days. We have accomplished a lot in this time. We have made friends, loyal customers, gained an amazing team of employees who have become family. We worked hard, laughed a lot, and made a difference every chance we had. We have become a place of safety for the LGBTQ+ community, a melting pot for people from ALL walks of life…and their pets,” Punky’s posted on Facebook on Aug. 3.

It’s unclear what will happen to the Central Avenue location at this time.