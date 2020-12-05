Put a Little Local Art on Your Tree

What happens when two small businesses and six area artists team up for the holidays? Trees that sparkle with local art.

The Local Artists of St. Petersburg 2020 Ornament Series is the brainchild of interior designer Nylma Laureano and graphic artist Bill Snyder, co-creators of Nylms World, who had the idea to turn local art into holiday ornaments.

“We were looking for ways to collaborate with artists. It’s been a tough year for all of us. We were especially interested in bringing the work of muralists into people’s homes,” Laureano says. “The project became a labor of love handmade at our dining room table.”

They contacted artists who might be interested in submitting art for the project, although Laureano acknowledges it was hard to choose from so much great local work. Artists featured in the 2020 collection include Bryce Hudson, Cecilia Lueza, Derek Donnelly, Jabari Reed, Jennifer Kosharek and Zulu Painter. Each artist chose two of their pieces that were turned into 12 ornaments.

Then Laureano enlisted the creators of the PixelStix app, an innovative technology that recently partnered with the SHINE Mural Festival to create an interactive experience by storing video that provides information about each mural. They brought that same technology to the ornament series. Each ornament purchased includes a card with a personal video message from the artist, accessible through the app.

Businesses and artists share the proceeds.

“We’re in this together,” Laureano says. “It’s a great way to support local businesses and local artists. Shop local, support local.”

Next year, six new artists will be chosen for the 2021 series. Laureano says there are enough good artists in the area to pick six for years to come.

Visit nylmsworld.com or follow Nylms World on Instagram and Facebook.