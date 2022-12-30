Qualifying Paperwork Shines Light on Candidates

Qualifying to run for municipal elected office typically requires disclosures and government forms, and Gulfport City Council is no exception.

The Gabber requested the qualifying packets for each of the six candidates who qualified in December for the March election for Wards II and IV; the city clerk’s office provided them via email.

There are four candidates for the Ward II seat: incumbent Christine Brown, Christopher Butler-Jones, Greg Simek, and Jonathan Micocci.

The two candidates for the Ward IV seat are incumbent Michael Fridovich and Ian O’Hara.



To run for a seat on the council, each candidate is required to live in that ward. The city charter also requires that each candidate submit at least 10 signatures of registered voters in the city to support his or her qualifying efforts. In the information the Gabber received, only the packets from Brown and Fridovich listed the individual signatories by name and address. Brown listed herself among the names on her report.

Each candidate is also required to provide primary and secondary sources of income, as well as real property or intangible property owned. This led to a wide range of answers among the six candidates.

Brown is a teacher at Boca Ciega High School as well as a current Gulfport City Council member, and those are her two primary sources of income. She offered no secondary income sources or real property, and listed a tax-deferred annuity as intangible property. She claimed two creditors and no business interests.

Butler-Jones listed Comfort Cafe in Gulfport as his primary source of income and no other financial information. His campaign’s treasurer is listed specifically as “Kristopher Butler-Jones” in more than one place on campaign forms.

Simek’s primary income sources are a company called Body LLC and his Veterans Administration benefits, according to his paperwork. A pair of LLCs are listed in the category of real property.

Micocci reported income from commissions through Suncoast Group Realtors, a trust distribution from Boston Financial Management, social security benefits, and rental income through AirBnB. An entity called Grand Media is listed in the secondary income category.

Ian O’Hara’s primary income source is from his position as a Winn Dixie meat clerk, according to his paperwork, and there is no other financial information.

Fridovich listed VA and social security benefits as his primary income sources, with no secondary or real estate-related income.

Only the two incumbents submitted any required financial information regarding the most recent campaign contribution reporting period, as it was in November and before qualifying. Brown cited a $308 loan she made to her own campaign, and Fridovich submitted a waiver showing no campaign activity for the November reporting period.

All qualifying information for the six candidates is a public record and can be accessed via the Gulfport City Clerk’s office site.





